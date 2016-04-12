LSD could help treat psychological disorders

A study into the effect of LSD on the brain has revealed the drug's potential to help treat people with psychological disorders.

The drug, also known as acid, affects the brain differently to other psychoactive substances.

"LSD produces profound, sometimes life-changing experiences in microgram doses, making it a particularly powerful scientific tool," says Dr Suresh Muthukumaraswamy, of the University of Auckland's School of Pharmacy.

"In the decades that followed its discovery, the magnitude of its effect on science, the arts and society was unprecedented," he says.

The growing popularity of LSD amongst musicians especially led to big changes in popular music, with bands such as the Beatles dramatically changing their music and image under the influence.

In this study, researchers used cutting-edge techniques to scan the brains of people who had taken LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), in the first modern neuroimaging study of the drug.

"The results revealed marked changes in brain blood flow, electrical activity and network communication patterns that correlated strongly with the drug's hallucinatory and other consciousness-altering properties," Dr Muthukumaraswamy says.