NZ gives $1m to aid epidemic fight

New Zealand is contributing $1 million to an international group aiming to accelerate an end to epidemics such as Aids, tuberculosis and malaria.

The Global Fund says the contribution is an early one as it looks to raise funds for the three-year period starting next year.

"Lifting the burden of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria helps build prosperity and security, both in the Pacific and around the world," said New Zealand's ambassador to the World Trade Organisation Vangelis Vitalis.

"New Zealand is pleased to play its part in the Global Fund partnership."

The Global Fund says it has saved 17 million lives, including 8.3 million in the Indo-Pacific region.

It wants to raise $US13 billion ($NZ19b) for the 2017-19 funding cycle, which it says will be used to help save up to eight million lives and "lay the groundwork for potential economic gains of up to $US290 billion in the years ahead".

NZN