Obesity rate among Maori, Pasifika boys down - report

The number of obese Maori and Pasifika boys in Auckland is down, but the overall number of overweight kids is on the rise.

Healthy Auckland Together's first report found positive gains in nine of 16 indicators of healthy behaviours.

The group's spokesperson Dr Michael Hale says while it's a good start, more can be done.

"Unfortunately we still have an intractable health crisis with over two-thirds of Auckland adults and a third of children overweight or obese."

The statistics were taken from the children's before-school health checks.

The same report also showed an increased number of people taking public transport were also making Auckland a healthier city.

Dr Hale says having people walk part of their commute is a step in the right direction.

"We've seen a real shift from an unhealthy transport and urban environment, and if the Auckland urban environment was a patient, it'd be in the first signs of recovery -- but there is a long way to go before it is fully healthy."

He says there needs to be an investment in infrastructure to get more people on the streets.

"While the CBD and the inner city fringes were most walkable, we will need to collaborate to improve infrastructure and safety in lower rating suburbs."

Other indicators cited in the report show that:

