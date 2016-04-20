US scientists make skin cancer breakthrough

Scientists in the US say they've made a significant breakthrough in the treatment of skin cancer.

Melanoma patients who'd been given months to live have become disease free in trials of a new drug treatment which combines smart drugs to destroy it.

Former patient Lucy Davis is delighted.

"It's been completely amazing. At the previous hospital, I was told I had months not years to live and it's two and a half years later, and I am still very much still here -- and feeling really quite well at the moment."

In the trial more than two-thirds of patients with advanced melanoma were still alive two years later and one fifth saw their tumours completely destroyed.

Newshub.