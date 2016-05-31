Are e-cigarettes illegal?

I was walking along Lambton Quay a couple of nights ago and in front of me was a guy who was smoking.

I moved hastily to get out of his wake to avoid inhaling his second hand smoke and as I did this, I caught a whiff of it. It smelt delicious. It smelt like strawberries.

That's when I realised it was an e-cigarette and he wasn't smoking, he was vaping.

Then this morning, I heard David Seymour calling for e-cigarettes to be legalised.

Ummmm what? They're illegal? Surely not. After a bit of probing around, I realised the ACT leader was mostly right.

Some facts:

E-cigarettes are electronic devices mimicking cigarettes but instead of tobacco, they contain a liquid canister that vapourises when the user inhales.

No e-cigarette brands have been authorised by the Ministry of Health as a method to quit smoking, meaning they cannot be marketed as such.

There are no regulations or productions standards for e-cigarettes.

The Ministry of Health says there’s not enough research-based evidence yet to classify them a smoking cessation option + its long term effects aren’t known.

The rules around e-cigarettes:

It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes that contain nicotine.

It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes if you advertise them as helping smokers quit (unless they are approved by Medsafe, but none have been)

You cannot sell e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18.

It is legal to import nicotine-containing e-cigarettes if they are for your personal use only.

Nicotine-free e-cigarettes can be sold freely in New Zealand.

You can use an e-cigarette in a non-smoking area

Newshub.