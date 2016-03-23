Beyond plain packaging: Making cigarette sticks unattractive

"We found that smokers were significantly less likely to choose the test sticks and found all significantly less appealing than the status quo — a white cigarette with a brown filter tip," Professor Janet Hoek says.

Ms Hoek says a cigarette with the graphic of "minutes of life lost" that went from one minute near the tip to 15 minutes near the butt had the strongest adverse effect of the sticks tested.

"Requiring cigarette sticks and rolling paper to feature such a graphic, or to be produced in dissuasive colours, would likely increase the impact plain packaging will have on those who smoke, while also deterring others from taking up smoking," she says.

The results of the research have been published in the BMJ journal Tobacco Control.

Newshub.