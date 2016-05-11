Boy who grew hair for cancer patients gets devastating diagnosis

A California boy who grew his hair out for two years to help donate to cancer patients has been diagnosed with cancer.
Seven-year-old Vinny Desautels had managed to grow his hair to 33cm in order to donate it to Wigs for Kids With Cancer.
But after cutting it off, in tragic twist of fate Vinny's family found out he had aggressive, stage four cancer.
When his parents spotted a lump on Vinny's hip, they took him to the hospital, where doctors identified a large growth on his Iliac bone. Vinny also has a suspected aggressive malignant tumour in his eye.
"It's stage four aggressive cancer," Vinny's dad, Jason, told Fox 40 news. "Basically, what they found is that he has a significant growth on his hip and in the bone around the eye and behind the nose and on the cheek on the right side."
Doctors are yet to diagnose the exact type of cancer Vinny has.
His grandparents have set up a Go Fund Me page to "ease the burden of his parents", who are expecting another child. They set a funding goal of US$150,000 to cover medical expenses, and US$83,000 has already been raised in eight days.
