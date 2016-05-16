Doctor to apologise after prescription blunder

A doctor has been ordered to apologise to a woman after prescribing her medication despite her having a known allergy to the treatment.

The woman was admitted to an emergency department with a suspected broken ankle, and upon admission, she informed staff she was allergic to morphine, codeine, penicillin, and erythromycin.

She was treated by a doctor who, despite reviewing her medical history, prescribed her a medication with morphine and sent her home.

The woman's mother, a nurse, recognised that her daughter had been given medication with morphine and contacted the emergency department before she took any of the tablets.

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill says the doctor failed to do the basics right and prescribed medication even though it was well-documented that she was allergic to it.

The doctor was ordered to undertake training in history taking and safe prescribing practices as well as provide an apology to the woman.

