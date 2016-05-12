E-cigarette study gets funding

Are e-cigarettes going to be massive blow to the tobacco industry, or do they actually keep people smoking?

A new study funded by the Health Research Council that uses high-tech electronic cigarettes hopes to answer those questions.

Researchers will use real-time data from bluetooth-equipped e-cigarettes to get information about users smoking habits over two months.

The smart e-cigs will collect detailed information such as puff duration, frequency of use and nicotine intake which will then be combined with an app-based questionnaire about tobacco smoking.

Lead researcher Professor Janet Hoek from the University of Otago says the information will create a better understanding of how and if e-cigarettes really affect smoking.

"While there is general agreement that e-cigarettes are safer than combustible tobacco, smokers will only achieve substantial risk reductions if they switch completely from smoking to using e-cigarettes," Professor Hoek said.

"Our current understanding of the transition between smoking and e-cigarette use is poor, and we lack the data needed to assess whether dual use is a transitional behaviour that supports smoking cessation, or a sustained behaviour pattern that promotes continued tobacco use."

The study is intended to be part of a larger body of work looking at getting New Zealand smoke-free by 2025.

HRC Chief Executive Professor Kath McPherson said with the popularity of e-cigarettes around the world growing, how effective they were was quickly becoming a hot topic.

