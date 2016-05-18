Excessive internet use, gaming's links with mental health

Researchers are concerned by a potential link between young people with mental health issues and excessive internet use and gaming.

A newly-released survey by Australia's Telethon Kids Institute examined the connection between high online activity and increased level of psychological distress.

Most of the young people surveyed reported spending at least an hour on the web each day, while around 85 percent played video games.

Nearly 4 percent of the 11- to 17-year-olds surveyed experienced at least four out of five "problem behaviours" described by the Telethon Kids Institute, with those who spent more time on their devices battling problem behaviours at a higher proportion.

Among those were 21.6 percent who admitted spending less time with their friends, family or doing work than they thought they should, while almost 6 percent said they had skipped sleeping or eating in order to play games or go online.

But it's the problem behaviours' effects that have researchers worried the most. Higher rates of risky behaviours were linked with higher rates of online-related problem behaviours.