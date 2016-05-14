German drug firm 'hushed up side effects'

By Michelle Martin

The firm that invented thalidomide, a drug that caused birth defects in thousands of babies, carried out a deliberate disinformation campaign when experts first spotted possible severe side effects, a report commissioned by the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) says.

Thalidomide, developed by the German firm Gruenenthal, was marketed internationally to pregnant women in the late 1950s and early 1960s as a treatment for morning sickness.

It was sold under the name Contergan in Germany, and elsewhere as Distaval.

The drug harmed around 5000 people in Germany alone, of whom around 2400 are still alive.

Many victims were born with missing arms or legs, malformed limbs or severe nerve damage.