Govt 10-year health strategy released

A new 10-year health strategy has been released, designed to guide change in the sector with an emphasis on prevention and closer-to-home care.

It's the first update since 2000 and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says it sets a clear direction with a road map of actions to be taken over the next five years.

"We need a unified health system with shared values," he said today.

"We want to see more services delivered in the community, a stronger push on prevention and self-management, as well as care closer to home."

Dr Coleman said his ministry engaged extensively with the health sector, social service providers and health users during last year.

To support the strategy, the ministry is being reorganised so it has clearer roles and accountabilities.

The strategy focuses on:

