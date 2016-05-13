Increased payment to boost egg donors

Egg donors in New Zealand will soon be paid $2000 to help boost numbers.

It's worked to address shortages overseas and now one fertility provider says it's time New Zealand did the same.

Auckland woman Kathryn is one of 100 Kiwi women waiting for an egg donor.

She dreams of becoming a mum, but it's just not happened yet.

"I've always thought I would have children, I've always adored children," she says.

"I guess that time has flown by and now I'm 43."

She and her partner have had three IVF attempts and they're now looking for an egg donor.

Their chances with IVF are 5 percent, but with eggs from a younger donor their chance of becoming pregnant increases to 50 percent.

But there's a serious shortage of egg donors in New Zealand.