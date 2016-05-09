More bad news for redheads

As if "gingers", "rangas", or "copper tops" don't get a hard enough time as it is, there is now a new study in Europe piling more misery on them.

Research shows those with the MC1R gene, which all red-headed people carry, is now also making them age quicker. They will end up looking about two years older than they actually are.

Between 1 and 2 percent of the world's population has red hair -- that's almost 100 million people.

So is this new study just a massive conspiracy theory?

Story sent their redheaded reporter to investigate and attempt to prove the theory wrong.

Watch the video for the full Story report.