Plunket calls for coordinated housing crisis solution

Plunket is calling for a coordinated solution to the current housing crisis saying our children's health is at risk.

Nurses from the organisation are visiting more and more newborns in sub-standard housing as sky-rocketing rents force many families into inadequate conditions.

Plunket's Acting Chief Executive Amanda Malu says inadequate housing is a direct link to poor health and says more affordable housing needs to be made available.

Ms Malu says Plunket nurses visit the homes of 9 out of every 10 newborns and it isn't uncommon to find families living in garages or overcrowded homes.

Newshub.