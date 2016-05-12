Probiotics linked preventing diabetes onset

A diet low in calories as well as probiotics may both help prevent the onset of type two diabetes, with a new New Zealand study commissioned to investigate.

Auckland University diabetes researcher Dr Rinki Murphy has received $149,000 from the health Research Council to look into whether probiotics and low-calorie diets can prevent prediabetes progressing.

"We want to find out whether the intermittent fasting approach to prevent Type2 diabetes is amplified by probiotic supplementation," Dr Murphy said.

"While certain prescription drugs such as metformin, acarbose and orlistat are effective, their side effects and costs make them unsuitable for widespread, long-term clinical use in the prevention of Type 2 diabetes."

"Probiotics may offer an additional, safe, approach."

The study will recruit patients of all ethnicities who have prediabetes to see how well the probiotic treatment works.

It is a priority for the New Zealand government to prevent the progression of prediabetes to full type two according to Dr Murphy.

An estimated 10 percent of people with prediabetes go on to develop type two diabetes.

NZN