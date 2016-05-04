Push to increase free breast cancer screening age

A petition to extend free breast screening for women between 70 and 74 has reached Parliament, with campaigners saying they're more at risk than those who currently receive it.

The screening programme is currently free for women aged between 45 and 69.

The 10,000-signature strong New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation (NZBF) petition was presented this morning at a Pink Ribbon fundraising and awareness breakfast held in Parliament's Banquet Hall.

It was presented to Labour MP Jacinda Ardern, whose mother Laurell survived breast cancer, to be tabled in the House this afternoon.

NZBF chief executive Evangelina Henderson says early detection is still the best way to fight off breast cancer, and recent medical evidence supports extending continued screening until after the age of 70.

"We appeal to the Government to do the right thing and extend the free breast screening programme to women up to the age of 74," she says.

Many women believe the risk of breast cancer is low at ages outside of the free breast screening programme, "but the opposite is true", NZBF says.