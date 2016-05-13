Southern DHB exempt from bill passed

A commissioner will continue to run Southern District Health Board until the 2019 local body elections.

Parliament passed a bill yesterday exempting the DHB from this year's elections.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman sacked the board in June last year after its deficit doubled in six months to $27 million.

It was forecast to increase further to $42m.

Kathy Grant was appointed commissioner.

Dr Coleman said at the time the businesswoman had a track record of turning around struggling organisations.

Opposition parties said exempting the DHB from this year's elections was an assault on democracy.

The bill passed by 95 votes to 16.

NZN