Timaru worst in Australasia for air pollution

Timaru's air pollution is the worst in Oceania according to the latest urban air quality database.

And it exceeds World Health Organisation (WHO) safety levels on both counts.

The WHO records both small and fine particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5 respectively), pollutants which pose risks to human health.

Timaru's annual mean levels of small and fine particles are both above the safe air pollution level set by the WHO.

The World Health Organisation recommends a PM10 level of 20 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 of 10 micrograms per cubic metre.

Timaru measured annual mean levels of 28µg/m3 and 15µg/m3 in 2012, ahead of all major cities in New Zealand and Australia.

Invercargill, Gore, Alexandra, Christchurch and Ashuburton also exceeded the recommended level, while Auckland and Wellington fell well below.