Daylight saving gives trampoline injuries a bounce - study

You may not be enjoying the short days of winter -- but at least you're less likely to have a trampoline injury, according to a new study.

It found most trampoline injuries happen after daylight saving kicks in and kids have an extra hour each day to spend jumping.

Researchers from Middlemore Hospital looked at a database of trauma-related hospitalisations between 2000 and 2015.

They found 344 trampoline-related for kids aged zero to 15. Few happened in winter. The most came in spring and summer, with the peak around the start of daylight savings each year.

"Since 2009, the clocks in New Zealand have changed on the last Sunday of September," the authors wrote in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

"Unsurprisingly, June and July, on average, were found to have the lowest number of trampoline-related injuries. Outside temperature and favourable weather conditions clearly play a key role here."

They're calling for a public safety campaign about the dangers of trampolining to run alongside reminders to change the clocks.

"This would hopefully reduce the incidence of trampoline-related injuries and remind children and their families about safer recreational environments."

A study released last year showed trampoline injury rates in Australia rose after the introduction of safety nets, with researchers placing the blame on inattentive parents and foolhardy teenagers willing to take more risks.

Newshub.