Robert Martin's historic election to UN disabilities committee

New Zealander Robert Martin has made history at the UN, as the first person with a learning disability to be elected to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

"The hard work begins, and I know it's going to be a lot of hard work," he says.

"I don't think that people with a learning disability... that it's properly recognised we can do a lot of stuff, we can actually work."

The Kiwi activist's term runs from 2017 until 2020.

"Robert is well respected for his long history of advocacy work on disabled people's rights both domestically and internationally," Disability Issues Minister Nicky Wagner says.

"His election to the Committee is important because it is the first time that a person with a learning disability has been represented at the highest level. It's a world first."