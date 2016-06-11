US man goes 555 days without heart

A US man has just received a heart transplant, after living 555 days without the organ.

Stan Larkin, 25, has lived an everyday life in Michigan since 2014, wearing a backpack which holds a device powering an artificial heart in his chest.

"Most people would be scared to go so long with [an artificial heart], but I just want to tell them that you have to go through the fear, because it helps you," Mr Larkin told CNN.

"I'm going home so fast after the transplant because it helped me stay healthy before the transplant."

"I was shocked when the doctors started telling me that I could live without a heart in my body and that a machine was going to be my heart. Just think about it -- a machine," Mr Larkin said.

Artificial hearts have been used in patients for long periods before, but Mr Larkin is one of the few in the world to go home and live a relatively normal life with one.

The SynCardia temporary artificial heart replaced Mr Larkin's heart, including its chambers and four valves. Two tubes come out from Stan's side below the rib cage and connect to the 5.8kg device in the backpack, called the Freedom Driver.