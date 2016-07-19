Concern as Zika infects caregiver in US

Utah health officials say a caregiver of an elderly patient who died while infected with Zika has tested positive for the virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the person who helped care for the individual, who died while infected with Zika has now contracted the virus, Utah officials said on Monday.

They said the infected caregiver had not had any recent travel to an area with Zika infection nor had sex with an infected individual. Utah officials are still investigating how the person became infected.

Reuters