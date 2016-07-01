DHBs not meeting cancer targets

Ministry of Health figures show health boards are way off achieving the Fast Cancer Treatment target.

Eighteen months after the Government set a new goal for faster treatment times, not a single DHB has been able to attain it.

The target requires 85 percent of patients to receive their first cancer treatment within 62 days of being referred with a high suspicion of cancer.

DHBs had until today to meet the target, but Ministry of Health figures show they're are way off - averaging just 75 percent in the last quarter with no chance of making it to 85 percent in quarter four.

But the Ministry of Health insists DHBs are making good progress.

"I don't think this is a fail, this is a systems improvement measurement. The DHBs, we started baseline, we've got a target we're heading to, it's challenging but the DHBs are committed and we're moving in that direction," says Dr Andrew Simpson, the National Clinical Director in charge of the programme.

The 62 day target is based on an international benchmark, allowing time for doctors to complete tests and investigations, and Dr Simpson says it can be quite tight to achieve.

"It's not a 'thou shalt achieve it by 62 days', it's really how do we have a measure to which we can measure ourselves against to look at systems improvement."