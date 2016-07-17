Government's health programme making strides

More than a thousand families are ditching takeaways and learning how to cook healthy food and exercise more under a Government programme.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says a report on the Green Prescription Active Families programme shows 87 percent of families in it are noticing positive changes.

The children involved have more energy and confidence and are sleeping better, Dr Coleman says.

Also, 76 percent of participating families say their children spent more time being active since their referral and this increase is sustained over time for three quarters of participants referred last year.

The programme helps families make sustainable changes through encouragement, education, nutritional guidance and advice, realistic goal setting and on-going support, says Dr Coleman.

As of June this year, more than 1000 children, young people and their families had been referred to the programme.

Nearly half of the participating children are from low income families.

NZN