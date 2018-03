Pharmac is blaming a supply chain issue for the shortage of the painkiller ibuprofen.

The agency warned in late May of a looming scarcity of the 800 milligram long-acting tablets.

A spokesperson for Mylan, the company that supplies ibuprofen to New Zealand, told Newshub there was a global shortage of the drug's active ingredient.

However a shipment of 35,000 units was delivered mid-June with more expected this month, and it's hoped supply levels will be back to normal by August.

Newshub.