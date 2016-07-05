'Locked-in' boy learns to communicate with eyes

A boy with severe cerebral palsy in the UK was told he'd never walk, run or even communicate.

But 10-year-old Jonathan Bryan has defied the odds, learning to pick out words using his eyes, and he's got a lot to say.

Now he's now writing poems and even blogs.

What's more, Jonathan is using his new skills to lobby the UK government to do more to help people like him.

"It was wonderful to be able to talk to him for the first time," says mother Chantal Bryan. "Educationally, I think there's a poverty of ambition for children like Jonathan and there was no aspiration that he might be able to read and write.

"There wasn't enough put in to actually investigate whether he had the mental capacity to do it."

