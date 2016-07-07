Recalled Eta 'chocolate raisins' may still be in stores

There are fears that more Eta chocolate raisin packets containing peanuts are in South Island stores after a "shocking" mistake at food manufacturing company Griffin's.

A recall for a specific batch was initiated in June after a packaging error meant chocolate raisin packets were actually filled with chocolate-coated peanuts.

However, since the recall, Griffin's says the contaminated batch may have been released to New World, Pak'n Save, Four Square stores and retail outlets throughout the South Island.

This is due to a second mistake, this time at the Griffin's distribution centre.

The contaminated batch is 100g packs of Eta chocolate raisins carrying a best before date of May 2, 2017.

People who suffer from peanut allergies can have serious life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, swelling of the throat, low blood pressure, breathing problems and hives.

Dr Vincent Crump of Auckland Allergy Clinic said after the initial recall the mistake was "absolutely shocking".

"They should have cross-references and cross-checks to prevent this from happening," he says.

"I would say they obviously didn't take enough care, because if they did they would have figured it out before the product got out into the marketplace. I hope this would be a lesson, because somebody could have died from it."

Newshub.