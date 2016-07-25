The best way to cure a cold: Proven remedies and myths

It's been estimated you'll spend two-and-a-half years of your life battling colds.

Colds are caused by more than 200 different viruses, so the idea of one potion, pill or powder to cure them all? There's no such thing.

In the United States alone, it's estimated cold sufferers spend more than NZ$4.3 billion on cold remedies.

So what can actually help?

There's a lot of bad advice out there, too.

The only thing that's certain is a cold will usually clear up on its own within five to seven days with plenty of bedrest.

