Why homemade baby food might not be best

You've spent time boiling and mashing carrots and kumara, blending bananas and peaches, because home-cooked is the best option for your baby - right? Well, maybe not.

A new UK study reveals that while home-prepared baby foods were cheaper, most of them exceeded energy and fat recommendations.

Home-cooked meals provided 26 percent more energy and 44 percent more protein and total fat, including saturated fat, than commercial products.

And while almost two thirds of shop-bought products met dietary recommendations on energy density, only just over a third of home-cooked meals did, and more than half exceeded the maximum range.

In terms of vegetable content, home-cooked meals included a greater variety of vegetables, but commercial products contained more variety per meal.

But if it's cost you're concerned with, homemade is definitely cheaper - around half the price.

So tired parents feeling guilty for buying ready-made baby food can relax.

Researchers say ready-made meals are a convenient alternative, but advise they shouldn't be relied on solely.

Newshub.