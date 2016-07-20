Why homemade baby food might not be best Why homemade baby food might not be best
You've spent time boiling and mashing carrots and kumara, blending bananas and peaches, because home-cooked is the best option for your baby - right?  Well, maybe not.

A new UK study reveals that while home-prepared baby foods were cheaper, most of them exceeded energy and fat recommendations.

Home-cooked meals provided 26 percent more energy and 44 percent more protein and total fat, including saturated fat, than commercial products.

And while almost two thirds of shop-bought products met dietary recommendations on energy density, only just over a third of home-cooked meals did, and more than half exceeded the maximum range.

In terms of vegetable content, home-cooked meals included a greater variety of vegetables, but commercial products contained more variety per meal.

But if it's cost you're concerned with, homemade is definitely cheaper - around half the price.

So tired parents feeling guilty for buying ready-made baby food can relax.

Researchers say ready-made meals are a convenient alternative, but advise they shouldn't be relied on solely.

