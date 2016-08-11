Christchurch schools petition to stop to fast food in its tracks

A community is taking its fight against a glut of fast food outlets near schools in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood to the local council.

Children at Linwood Avenue School can see KFC from their windows and smell it in the playground.

Principal Gerard Direen says all the hard work going into kids eating healthier is being undone.

The group is calling for a bylaw to prevent fast food outlets being built within 800m of a school.

Principals, parents, a doctor and students all addressed the council, appealing for new ways to halt the expansion of fast food outlets in lower socio-economic areas.

They say students are frequenting the outlets, which include McDonalds and Burger King, while the community is struggling with rates of child obesity.

The petition has drawn 779 signatures.

Newshub.