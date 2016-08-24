DHB: New gastro outbreak not linked to water

A Hawke's Bay school that closed for the day while its bore water was tested says the results have shown the water is safe to drink.

Clive School says it will reopen on Thursday.

"The bore drinking water test has been completed and it is safe," it said on its website.

"The board has determined that there is no risk to students or staff."

Clive School - which is 12km from Havelock North, the scene of a large scale gastro outbreak from contamination in the town supply - has its private bore.

"While the current water quality issues exist in the Hawke's Bay area, we will test twice per week as a precaution," it said.

The decision to close on Wednesday came after nearby Haumoana School sent pupils home on Tuesday following preliminary indications of E. coli in testing of its water.

Further results showed no traces of the bacteria and that Haumoana School's bore complied with drinking water standards.

However, students have been told to bring water from home after the school's supply was disconnected as a precaution.

A public inquiry has been announced to investigate the cause of and response to the Havelock North outbreak which has affected more than 4000 people.

The cause of the outbreak is still unknown, although experts say tests indicate the contamination may have been from a four-legged animal.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has dismissed speculation it stems from the polluted Tukituki River.

It said no E. coli was discovered in bore samples between the Tukituki River and Brookvale Road.

There was also no evidence of widespread contamination of the aquifer, interim chief executive Liz Lambert said.

"We are continuing with this level of systematic testing and have a team of experts working on this as a top priority," she said.

Meanwhile, an outbreak gastric illness at a Havelock North rest home is not believed to be linked to contaminated water situation.

Health experts said the outbreak detected at the Mary Doyle Retirement Village was not uncommon for aged care facilities.

