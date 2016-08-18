Doctors not ruling out strike action over long hours

Doctors are fighting for the right to sleep in their beds - not at the wheel of their cars on the way home.

A lack of money and patients with increasingly complex problems are forcing resident doctors to forgo breaks and rest, according to their union, the NZ Resident Doctors Association (NZRDA).

A recent survey of NZRDA's 3600 members found 275 of them had fallen asleep while driving home after shifts that can be as long as 16 hours, 12 days in a row.

"We're all tired on Friday when we're going home for the weekend," national secretary Deborah Russell told Paul Henry on Thursday. "Imagine what you'd feel like if you had the weekend to go, two 16-hour shifts over the weekend, and then another week... 12 shifts in a row."