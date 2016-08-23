Early spring brings hayfever mayhem

If your eyes have started watering and your nose itching, you're probably someone who's used to having hayfever.

What you might not be used to is having it in August.

Experts are warning an early onset of spring is causing pollen to spread like crazy.

"We've got flowers that are out that aren't usually out," says Mark Dixon, CEO of Allergy New Zealand.

"The biological pattern's been disrupted this year with the chopping and changing of warm and cold."

And several pictures taken from a helicopter flying over a pine forest near Whanganui show how thick the release of pollen can be.