Govt funding reaps benefits for hospices

Hospices are getting 60 new palliative care positions as part of a $76 million Budget boost.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says hospices make a huge difference ensuring terminally ill people are as free from pain and suffering as possible.

"They also provide valuable care and support for family and friends," he said on Thursday.

The $76 million was allocated in the 2015 budget, spread over four years.

Dr Coleman says an additional $52m has been allocated to hospices to ensure sustainability.

NZN