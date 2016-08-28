Havelock North event to attract people back

A "food crawl" has been organised to encourage people back to eateries in Havelock North.

About 4700 people have been sick in the Hawke's Bay town from contaminated water and investigations are ongoing into the cause. The water is being chlorinated and a boil-water notice remains.

Members of the Napier branch of Hospitality New Zealand have organised a "food crawl' to Havelock North on Sunday to help encourage people back to eateries there.

Local transport company Nimon and Sons has donated a 48 seater bus to transport people.

"The idea is to fill the bus with Napier hospitality people, head to Havelock North and put some money in their tills," says Shaye Bird, Hospitality New Zealand's Hawke's Bay president.

The impact on businesses in Havelock North has been devastating, he says.

One motelier who has run at around 80 percent occupancy at this time of the year for the last 10 years is sitting on 31 percent occupancy.

"Many of our members in the area having suffered significant cancellations or loss of business since the campylobacter outbreak occurred." Mr Bird said

Some eateries that don't normally open on a Sunday are opening for the occasion.

"The message we want to send is that Havelock North is very much open for business."

Central Government and the council said on Friday they would each stump up $100,000 for a business recovery package, on top of $10,000 previously committed by the council.

NZN