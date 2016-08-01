It's World Breastfeeding Week

The benefits of breastfeeding will be highlighted during World Breastfeeding Week from Monday.

The week has a theme of sustainability this year, organisers say.

New Zealand's exclusive breastfeeding rates fall sharply from an average of 82 percent on discharge from maternity services, to a low of 19 percent at six months.

Breastfeeding contributes to a "healthier, better educated, more equitable, and more environmentally sustainable" world according to the Lancet, organisers of the week in New Zealand say.

Big Latch On events on August 5 and 6 will be held at more than 94 venues where mothers breastfeed at the same time to celebrate and normalise breastfeeding.

