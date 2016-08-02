Measles-infected passenger lands in Wellington

International travellers who landed in Wellington from Bali via Brisbane have been warned someone on their flight has developed measles.

The Ministry of Health says someone on the flight, which landed in the capital on July 24, has since developed the illness.

It has warned anyone on Virgin Airlines flight VA46 from Denpasar to Brisbane, Virgin Airlines flight VA104 from Brisbane to Wellington, as well as those in the transit lounge between flights, to see their doctor if they feel ill.

The ministry says it can take between 10 and 14 days to start showing symptoms.

Anyone who thinks they might have the highly infectious illness is urged to call their local GP or Healthline on 0800 611 116 before going to see the doctor.

Those who aren't immunised against measles would normally be told to stay at home and away from people and public places for two weeks after coming into contact with an infected person.

