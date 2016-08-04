Meningococcal warning at Wellington's Miramar Central School

Families at a Wellington school have been warned to look out for meningococcal symptoms after a child was diagnosed with the potentially fatal disease.

Miramar Central School principal John Taylor-Smith confirmed a boy was in hospital being treated for the disease, but the prognosis was good.

"The latest I've heard is they're keeping him in hospital for observation," he told NZ Newswire.

"I've heard he's ok. It was caught early."

Mr Taylor-Smith said the student's case was not believed to be highly infectious, but staff from the Hutt Valley Public Health Service have been to the school to hand out information on what symptoms to look out for.

Those include flu-like symptoms, stiff neck, aching muscles and a rash of red or purple spots and bruises.

The illness, which can cause death or disability if not treated early, is transmitted through coughing, sneezing, kissing, toothbrushes and sharing utensils.

