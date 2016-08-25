Havelock North holds public meetings after contamination saga

Havelock North's water contamination saga will be the subject of public meetings in the town when the local council says it will outline what it is doing to fix the water supply.

Because of the numbers expected, Hastings District Council says it will hold two meetings at the largest venue available, the 510-capacity Riverbend Bible Church, next Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 4000 people have been affected over the past two weeks by the outbreak of gastric illness linked to the town's water supply.

Announcing the meetings, Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule and council chief executive Ross McLeod said they acknowledged again that it had been a devastating time for the community.

"We offer our sincere apologies for this," they said in a statement.

"We are working hard to discover the cause as well as developing a recovery programme for Havelock North. We are committed to full transparency."

At the meetings, the council would give an update on how it was fixing the water supply, the investigation into the cause and the recovery plan.

Earlier this week, the government announced an inquiry in the Havelock North contamination, with Prime Minister John Key saying the aim would be to "get at the facts" of how it happened and how it was handled.

NZN