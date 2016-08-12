Ready to catch some interstellar rays this summer?

Don't blame the sun for your sunburn this upcoming summer - well, not all of it.

Astrophysicists have calculated how much of the damage is being caused by stars not just outside our solar system, but other galaxies - one hundred-billionth.

"Most of the photons of light hitting us originate from the sun, whether directly, scattered by the sky, or reflected off dust in the Solar System," says International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research astrophysicist Professor Simon Driver, who led the study.

"We're also bathed in radiation from beyond our galaxy, called the extra-galactic background light. These photons are minted in the cores of stars in distant galaxies, and from matter as it spirals into supermassive black holes."

Around 10 billion photons from outside the Milky Way hit us every second when we're outside, but it would take trillions of years for them to cause any damage. And they're far outnumbered by the number that hit us from our own sun every second - 1 sextillion, or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.