Women worry more about obesity than cancer - survey

A recent survey has found women are more concerned about getting fat than getting cancer.

Of the 3236 Australian women surveyed by the Jean Hailes for Women's Health organisation, 23 percent chose weight management as their biggest health concern, coming in ahead of female-specific cancers at 17 percent.

But being more concerned about weight management than being diagnosed with cancer might not be such a bad thing.

After all, alarming figures from the World Health Organistaion in 2014 found 15 percent of women in the world were obese and at risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders and some cancers.

Women concerned about getting fat could be more likely to:

One researcher says its important to remember the number on the scales and the reflection in the mirror isn't a reflection of your wellbeing and what's really going on on the inside.

Newshub.