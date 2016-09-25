Call to fund erection treatment for prostate cancer sufferers

The Prostate Cancer Foundation is calling on the Government to fund treatment for men who suffer erection problems during cancer treatment.

Prostate cancer surgery and radiation can have a lasting effect on men, affecting their sex lives and sometimes leading to incontinence.

The foundation's chief executive Graeme Woodside says treatments to fix these issues should be part of the overall public health package:

"We think that men should have the same opportunity to regain their sexual function following prostate cancer treatment as women do with breast cancer reconstruction."

Mr Woodside says many men suffer in silence.

Newshub.