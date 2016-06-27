Dentist accidentally removes healthy tooth

A dentist has been asked to apologise after wrongly extracting a healthy adult tooth from a teen's mouth.

The Health and Disability Commission has found the dentist failed to provide services with reasonable care and skill.

In April 2015, the dentist was told to extract three baby teeth from a 15-year-old girl, but only extracted two correctly.

He then wrongly removed an adult tooth and realised his mistake immediately.

The dentist tried to reinsert the healthy tooth, but the patient subsequently experienced pain and required specialist treatment.

Commissioner Anthony Hill recommended the dentist write a written apology to the patient, and the Dental Council review the dentist's competence.

NZN