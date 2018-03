Dog owners are being warned that tiny ticks are posing a bigger danger to their pets than previously thought.

A new study suggests almost a third of dogs may be carrying the creatures, some of which can pass on debilitating and potentially deadly diseases to humans.

The study, conducted in the UK, looked at 15,000 dogs. Thirty-one percent of them had ticks.

It's estimated around 3 percent of ticks carry lyme disease, which can be fatal.

