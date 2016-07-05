Green light for Dunedin critical care unit

A new critical care unit at Dunedin Hospital has got the green light, with the Government approving an extra $9.4 million for the project.

The unit is part of Southern DHB's programme of urgent interim works at Dunedin Hospital to ensure clinical services can continue while the longer-term redevelopment of the hospital is carried out.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the unit was have eight intensive care beds and 10 high dependency beds, with the potential for a further four beds to be added over the next 10 years.

"The new unit will result in safer and more efficient services. Work will start in August and is expected to be complete by early 2018," Dr Coleman said.

The total project cost is capped at $11m. The Government previously approved $1.6m for design and planning.

NZN