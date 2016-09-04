Havelock North residents given go-ahead to drink water

Hastings District Council's announcement that Havelock North water is now safe to drink comes as a welcome relief for residents.

After the third clear water test in a row yesterday, Hastings District Council says water from town's supply no longer needs to be boiled before drinking.

Havelock North business owner Damon Harvey says the boil water notice has been particular hard for businesses in hospitality.

"They would be having a sigh of relief today that they can do away with all the other processes that they've had in place for the last three weeks, and can now go back to using the water straight from the tap or however they were using the water before the boil water notice came on," he said.

Mr Harvey says he can't wait until he can drink pure unchlorinated water from the tap.

"I have not to this day, in three weeks, had a drink of water from a tap since I've been sick, so I'm hoping at some stage that I can go back to drinking the water that I really enjoy."

