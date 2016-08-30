Havelock North residents to get water update

Havelock North residents are about to get a first-hand update about their water supply as the Hawke's Bay town battles back from the outbreak of gastric illness.

About 4700 people have been sick from contaminated water in the town supply and Hasting District Council will hold the first of two public meetings on the issue on Tuesday.

Mayor Lawrence Yule and council chief executive Ross McLeod says they will give an update on how the council is fixing the water supply, the investigation into the cause of the contamination and the recovery plan.

Because the capacity of the venue, the Riverbend Bible Church, is restricted to 510, there will be a second public meeting on Wednesday.

Apart from the illness to residents, the gastro outbreak has also hit local businesses hard.

The Government, which has announced an inquiry into the contamination of the town's water, has said it will stump up $100,000 for a business recovery package.

The council will also allocate $100,000 towards supporting local businesses, along with the $10,000 already committed.

NZN