How the world's biggest companies are reducing employee sickness

Most New Zealand workers are entitled to five paid sick days a year, and generally use around three of them.

Despite that, 35 percent of employees turn up to work when they really shouldn't.

Internationally, big companies are experimenting with ways to make workers' lives better and boost their productivity:

Countless studies show flexible hours help keep people at work - that's a view Sir Richard Branson takes at Virgin.

Staff there are also allowed to take as much leave as they want and need.

Google and Netlfix have unlimited sick days for employees, and at Airbnb employees get three meals a day to ensure they eat healthy food and stay well.

That could be worth a try given sick days cost our economy $1.4 billion a year.

Newshub.