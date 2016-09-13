Killing superbugs without antibiotics

Australian researchers have uncovered a potential breakthrough to better treat antibiotic resistant superbugs.

The star-shaped peptide polymer - a chain of amino acids - has been shown to be effective at treating the mutated bacteria.

University of Melbourne's Professor Greg Qiao says there doesn't appear to be the same build-up of resistance.

"They actually still kill them after the 600th generation of the mutation."

The discovery was made by 24-year-old PhD student Shu Lam.